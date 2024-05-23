Ukraine returns 13 children from Russia, occupied territories

A young boy dressed in a military uniform holds a banner with the inscription "Bring back my brother" as relatives of Ukrainian Marines, who defended the Azovstal and are prisoners of war, hold banners as they attend a rally calling for authorities to return their relatives from Russian captivity. — Photo: Reuters

Published: Thu 23 May 2024, 8:54 PM

Ukraine received 13 children to their homeland from Russia and Moscow-occupied territories of Ukraine with the cooperation of Qatar, officials in Kyiv said.

"The children have already been met in their homeland," Andriy Yermak, president's chief of staff, said on Telegram.

Moscow handed over six children, aged between 6 and 17, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Wednesday.

Ukraine's human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets added that seven children had been brought back from Russian-occupied territories.

Kyiv says about 20,000 children have been taken from Ukraine to Russia or Russian-occupied territory without the consent of family or guardians. It calls this a war crime that meets the UN treaty definition of genocide. Moscow says it has protected vulnerable children from the war zone.