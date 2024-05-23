E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Ukraine returns 13 children from Russia, occupied territories

Kyiv says about 20,000 children have been taken from Ukraine to Russia or Russian-occupied territory without the consent of family

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
A young boy dressed in a military uniform holds a banner with the inscription 'Bring back my brother' as relatives of Ukrainian Marines, who defended the Azovstal and are prisoners of war, hold banners as they attend a rally calling for authorities to return their relatives from Russian captivity. — Photo: Reuters
A young boy dressed in a military uniform holds a banner with the inscription "Bring back my brother" as relatives of Ukrainian Marines, who defended the Azovstal and are prisoners of war, hold banners as they attend a rally calling for authorities to return their relatives from Russian captivity. — Photo: Reuters

Published: Thu 23 May 2024, 8:54 PM

Ukraine received 13 children to their homeland from Russia and Moscow-occupied territories of Ukraine with the cooperation of Qatar, officials in Kyiv said.

"The children have already been met in their homeland," Andriy Yermak, president's chief of staff, said on Telegram.


Moscow handed over six children, aged between 6 and 17, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Wednesday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Ukraine's human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets added that seven children had been brought back from Russian-occupied territories.

Kyiv says about 20,000 children have been taken from Ukraine to Russia or Russian-occupied territory without the consent of family or guardians. It calls this a war crime that meets the UN treaty definition of genocide. Moscow says it has protected vulnerable children from the war zone.

The International Criminal Court issued warrants for the arrest of President Vladimir Putin and children's ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova on war crimes charges related to the abduction of Ukrainian children. The Kremlin rejects the allegations.

Qatar agreed to a Ukrainian request to mediate with Russia on the return of children in July 2023, and the first return took place in October.

ALSO READ:


More news from World