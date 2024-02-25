Ukraine needs Western aid to win war after setbacks: Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky attends a press conference during the "Ukraine Year 2024" forum in Kyiv on February 25. — AFP

Published: Sun 25 Feb 2024, 11:21 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country's victory "depends" on support from the West and expressed hope the United States would approve a critical package of military aid.

In a rare acknowledgement of setbacks, Zelensky said 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed in the war and that plans for last summer's failed counteroffensive had been leaked to Russia.

He appealed to the West to boost Ukraine's war chances, at a forum marking the second anniversary of the crisis.

"Whether Ukraine will lose, whether it will be very difficult for us, and whether there will be a large number of casualties depends on you, on our partners, on the Western world," Zelensky said.

Ukraine has in recent weeks been weakened by an ammunition shortage, with a vital $60-billion US aid package blocked by political wrangling in the US Congress.

The Ukrainian president said that "there is hope for Congress, and I am sure that it is going to be positive."

Ukraine has for months said that Western aid is too slow to reach it and that the hold-ups have real consequences as the war against Russia enters its third year.

Zelensky for the first time suggested that Russia had prior information on the country's much-anticipated but unsuccessful counteroffensive last summer.

"Action plans were on the Kremlin's table before the counteroffensive actions began," said the president, who this month sacked the army's commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny.

Zelensky said that Ukraine's war losses are nevertheless much lower than Russia has claimed.

He said: "31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died in this war. Not 300,000 or 150,000, or whatever Putin and his lying circle are saying."

In December, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said 383,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed or injured.

The second anniversary of the war was marked around the world with moving tributes.

During a Sunday service in the Vatican, Pope Francis called for intensified efforts to find a "just and lasting peace" to the conflict.

"There have been so many victims, so many wounded, so much destruction, so much anguish and so many tears over what has become a terribly long period -- the end of which we cannot yet foresee," he said.

But the focus in Kyiv was on shoring up Western support.

Ukraine Defence Minister Rustem Umerov said earlier on Sunday that half of Western military aid to Kyiv is delivered later than promised, causing losses.

"Fifty per cent of commitments are not delivered on time," he said.

Europe has admitted it will fall far short of a plan to deliver more than one million artillery shells to the country by March, instead hoping to complete the shipments by the end of the year.

Umerov said such delays put Ukraine at a further disadvantage against Russia with its huge defence budget and domestic production.

Umerov said that delayed aid will mean Kyiv will "lose people, lose territories", especially given Russia's "air superiority".

"We do everything possible and impossible but without timely supply it harms us," he said.

US President Joe Biden said the hold-ups directly contributed to Ukraine being forced to withdraw from the frontline town of Avdiivka earlier in February -- handing Russia its first territorial gain in almost a year.

Zelensky had pressed G7 leaders on Saturday to ensure the fast delivery of weapons, telling them: "Putin can lose this war" and "we will win."

