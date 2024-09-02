UK says it is suspending 30 arms export licences to Israel

People attend a demonstration in support of Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, in London, Britain, August 3, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 7:50 PM

Britain will immediately suspend 30 of its 350 arms export licenses with Israel because there is a risk such equipment might be used to commit serious violations of international humanitarian law, foreign minister David Lammy said on Monday.

Soon after the Labour Party won an election in July, Lammy said he would update a review on arms sales to British ally Israel to ensure these complied with international law.