UK climate activists guilty of throwing soup over Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'

A handout picture from the Just Stop Oil climate campaign group shows activists with their hands glued to the wall under Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" after throwing tomato soup on the painting at the National Gallery in central London on October 14, 2022. — AFP file

Published: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 6:33 PM Last updated: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 6:34 PM

Two environmental protesters were found guilty on Thursday of throwing tomato soup over one of Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" paintings at London's National Gallery in 2022.

Just Stop Oil climate activists Anna Holland and Phoebe Plummer, both 22, were convicted of criminal damage at Southwark Crown Court in the British capital.

The pair had pleaded not guilty over the incident in October 2022.

The protest group, which wants an end to oil and gas extraction and use, has staged a number of high-profile stunts in recent years.

It has targeted the Wimbledon tennis tournament and British Open golf tournament, as well as art galleries and museums and a performance of "Les Miserables".

Several of its protesters were arrested at London's Heathrow Airport on Wednesday as activists staged co-ordinated action at airports across Europe.

Last week, five Just Stop Oil activists, including the climate group's founder, were given between four and five years in jail in the UK for conspiring to plan protests that blocked a motorway.

Just Stop Oil argues that climate change poses an existential crisis for humanity and that its direct tactics are justified.