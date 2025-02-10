UK Anglicans meet after Church of England hit by scandals

A drone view shows the Anglican Cathedral in Liverpool, Britain, on January 30, 2025. — Reuters

The Church of England's elected governing body will gather Monday at a time of "unprecedented crisis" following a number of sexual abuse scandals.

The meeting of the General Synod will see members debate the Makin Review, a damning report which set out a series of failings around a Christian camp leader and serial abuser, John Smyth.

On Tuesday, a debate on a new way to handle safeguarding will also be held.

The meeting comes a month after the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby stepped down as head of the world's Anglicans over failures in the Church of England's handling of the Smyth case.

"There's never been anything like this in our lifetime, because the Church is in an unprecedented crisis," Synod member Ian Paul told the domestic PA news agency.

Paul said "the crisis we're facing now is a result of gradual erosion over years of trust and confidence and lack of openness, lack of transparency.

"And suddenly the rafters, the rotten rafters, break, the roof collapses."

Paul was one of the people behind a petition last year calling on Welby to resign.

Welby announced his resignation in November after an independent probe found that he "could and should" have formally reported decades of abuse by Church-linked lawyer Smyth to authorities in 2013.

Smyth, who organised evangelical summer camps in the 1970s and 1980s, was responsible for "prolific, brutal and horrific" abuse of up to 130 boys and young men, according to the independent Makin Review.

It concluded the Church of England — the mother church of Anglicanism — covered up the "traumatic physical, sexual, psychological and spiritual attacks", which occurred in Britain, Zimbabwe and South Africa over several decades.

Stephen Cottrell, who became Archbishop of York in 2020, has temporarily replaced Welby while also tainted by scandal himself.

In December, the 66-year-old faced calls to stand down over claims he mishandled a sexual abuse case during his time as the Bishop of Chelmsford, in southeastern England.

Priest David Tudor remained in his post despite Cottrell knowing that the Church had banned him from being alone with children and had paid compensation to a sexual abuse claimant, the BBC reported.