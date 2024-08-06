UAE urges citizens to evacuate Bangladesh, return to country immediately

Photo: Reuters

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 11:05 PM Last updated: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 11:22 PM

The UAE Embassy in Dhaka urged all its citizens in Bangladesh to return to the UAE as soon as possible, in light of current events unfolding in the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also warned UAE nationals against visiting areas witnessing riots and protests, and to avoid crowded areas. UAE citizens in Bangladesh can contact the following number: 0097180044444.

The Ministry also called on UAE nationals to register on the “Twajudi” service which provides consular services for its citizens abroad.

On Monday, Bangladeshi missions called upon their fellow citizens in UAE to exercise "utmost restraint" and abide by the local laws.

"All expatriate Bangladeshis residing in the UAE are specially requested to show utmost restraint and co-exist peacefully and harmoniously and abide by the laws and regulations of the host country," the Bangladeshi missions said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

Last month, 3 Bangladeshis in UAE were given life imprisonment, and 54 others were sentenced to deportation after serving their jail period. The accused gathered and participated in riots to put pressure on their home country's government.