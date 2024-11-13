UAE urges citizens in Spain to stay cautious as country braces for heavy storms, rains

Photo: Reuters file

UAE's embassy in Madrid has warned its citizens in Spain amidst severe weather conditions taking place across the country.

Emiratis residing in Spain have been urged to exercise caution due to the bad weather conditions in most regions of the country. This is the third time the authority has warned its citizens as weather worsens in Spain.

Those residing in the country braced for further heavy rain and storms on Wednesday, just two weeks after rain and flash floods prompted rivers to overflow in Valencia and other parts of Spain, killing more than 200 people and destroying homes and property.

Spanish weather forecaster AEMET issued red alerts on Wednesday morning for eastern Tarragona and southern Malaga provinces, saying it expected them to receive as much as 180 millimetres (7.1 inches) per square metre of heavy to torrential rain within 12 hours that could cause rivers to overflow and generate flash floods.

The UAE embassy has also been advised its citizens to follow safety instructions issued by authorities on ground.