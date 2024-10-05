Watch: UAE President arrives in Serbia on official visit, discusses strategic partnership

Published: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 3:11 PM Last updated: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 5:05 PM

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed and Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic discussed the broad strategic partnership between their countries and explored promising opportunities to expand cooperation in ways that benefit both nations. Their talks also touched on several regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The meeting took place in Belgrade, where Vucic welcomed Sheikh Mohamed and his accompanying delegation during the UAE President's working visit to Serbia.

President Vucic expressed his appreciation for Sheikh Mohamed’s visit, noting that it advances the growing partnership between the two countries across various fields, thereby supporting the shared ambitions of their peoples for further development and prosperity.

Earlier, the UAE President arrived in Belgrade and upon his arrival at Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport, Sheikh Mohamed was welcomed by Vučić, along with other officials.

Watch the video below:

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and the Serbian President discussed the progress of the strategic partnership, particularly in the areas of investment, economy, and trade, as well as technology, food security, renewable energy, and other opportunities for cooperation between the two nations.

Photos: WAM

The two leaders also addressed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, stressing the importance of finding peaceful solutions to various crises affecting many parts of the world, which are hindering development and prosperity both regionally and globally.

Sheikh Mohamed affirmed that the UAE believes in the importance of cooperation and dialogue to resolve disputes through peaceful means for the benefit of all the world’s peoples. He emphasised that the UAE is a strong supporter of peace and stability in the Balkans and places great importance on its relations with the region’s countries, especially Serbia.

He also noted that UAE-Serbia relations have been steadily growing, with a significant leap forward following the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between the two nations.