UAE offers condolences to Papua New Guinea over victims of landslide

The UN court ordered Israel to allow UN-mandated investigators 'unimpeded access' to Gaza to look into the genocide allegations
The UAE conveyed its sincere condolences and expressed its solidarity with Papua New Guinea over the victims of a landslide, which resulted in hundreds of deaths.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the government and people of Papua New Guinea, and to the families of the victims
It also wished for a speedy recovery for all those who were injured.
ALSO READ:
The UN court ordered Israel to allow UN-mandated investigators 'unimpeded access' to Gaza to look into the genocide allegations
The former world number one has only played 15 matches since January last year due to a hip injury and a muscle tear
Polling will be held on 58 seats across seven states and a union territory in addition to Assembly seats in Odisha
'She quietly passed away as if asleep while I caressed her,' the dog's owner wrote on her blog
The Indian Embassy has urged Indian nationals to secure jobs through authorised agents approved by the Ministry of External Affairs
Food Standards Agency in UK has advised customers to dispose the product and contact the brand
More than 1,000 people have been displaced by the calamity
Rulings by the International Court of Justice are final and binding