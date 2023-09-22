UAE

UAE issues advisory to citizens in New Zealand after floods

The mission even asked Emiratis to follow safety instructions issued by authorities

by

Web Desk
File photo used for illustrative purposes only
Published: Fri 22 Sep 2023, 10:44 AM

The UAE Embassy in Wellington has issued an advisory to citizens in New Zealand.

The authority took to X, formerly Twitter, to post an advisory. The notice said: "The UAE Embassy in Wellington calls upon the citizens of the country in New Zealand to exercise caution due to floods in the Gore and Queenstown areas."

The mission even asked UAE citizens in New Zealand to follow safety instructions issued by authorities.

They have also provided numbers to contact in cases of emergency. They are: 0097180024 or 0097180044444.

Web Desk

