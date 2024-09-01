Watch: UAE, Indonesia join forces in Gaza to provide medical care to injured Palestinians

Published: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 12:43 PM Last updated: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 2:10 PM

An Indonesian multidisciplinary medical team has joined the Emirati Integrated Field Hospital in Gaza as part of "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3" in a move that strengthens international cooperation in the delivery of healthcare services.

The Indonesian medical ream has already begun providing advanced medical services to the injured Palestinians.

Watch below, a video of the humanitarian initiative:

Since its arrival, the Indonesian team conducted medical examinations on a number of wounded people suffering from severe injuries, including multiple fractures and burns of varying severity, cooperating closely with UAE medical professionals to determine the best treatment procedures.

This close Emirati-Indonesian cooperation comes in the context of the ongoing efforts made by the UAE field hospital, which has achieved remarkable milestones in providing medical care to those in need in Gaza.

The Emirati Integrated Field Hospital in Gaza has so far treated more than 47,000 patients and performed more than 17,000 surgeries, highlighting the pivotal role of the UAE in providing humanitarian and medical assistance to the Palestinian people.