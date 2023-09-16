UAE: Free money transfer to Libya, Morocco to support people affected by natural calamities

Published: Sat 16 Sep 2023, 2:02 PM Last updated: Sat 16 Sep 2023, 10:31 PM

The UAE residents who wish to send money to the people affected by the earthquake in Morocco and floods in Libya can do so without any fee and they also get the best exchange rates.

This was announced by e& money, a fintech arm of e& life.

It is estimated that more than 2,900 people died and over 5,500 were injured after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck central Morocco on September 8. In the wake of Libyan floods, the death toll from devastating floods surpassed 11,000 while over 10,000 were missing.

“e& money encourages its customers to take advantage of this free international money transfer service to contribute to relief efforts in Morocco and Libya and help alleviate the impact of the disaster on the affected communities,” the UAE company said in a statement.

Earlier this week, the UAE’s largest telecom operator etisalat by e& announced free calls to Libya to help people affected by devastating floods “as an expression of solidarity to support customers, colleagues and their loved ones affected by the floods demonstrating its commitment to ongoing efforts in the country.”

The UAE and many other public sector entities are taking part in the relief efforts and providing support by all means to the people affected by natural calamities in the two Arab countries.

e& money said it is important to facilitate financial support quickly and efficiently during times of crisis, and this free international money transfer service is designed to do just that.

