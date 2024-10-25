UAE dispatches urgent food supplies to families impacted by wildfires in Bolivia

Photo: AFP file

The UAE has dispatched urgent food supplies to Bolivia, in response to humanitarian needs caused by wildfires in the country which led to significant damage.

Celinda Sosa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bolivia, expressed sincere appreciation on behalf of Bolivian President Luis Arce Catacora, to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, for this initiative which reflects the close bilateral ties.

Sosa participated in distributing aid amongst those impacted. “Humanitarian aid has no limitations. Today, we have received food supplies from the UAE for the families of those impacted by wildfires,” she said.

“The initiative reflects the UAE’s steadfast approach since its establishment by the founding father, Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, that is closely followed by the UAE’s wise leadership under the guidance of President Sheikh Mohamed, to urgently respond to difficult humanitarian circumstances. The aid dispatched also reflects the UAE’s humanitarian message and deep-rooted values of solidarity and cooperation,” Ibrahim Al Alawi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Peru, said.

Satellite data from Brazil's space research agency Inpe showed that Bolivia had 70,628 fire hot-spots up until September 22, putting it ahead of the number in Jan-Sept 2010. That year finished with a record 83,119 hot-spots.