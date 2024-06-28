Turkey removed from FATF money laundering grey list

Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek in Ankara, Turkey, May 13, 2024. Photo: Reuters file

Published: Fri 28 Jun 2024, 4:17 PM

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the international body in charge of coordinating and assessing policies to fight money laundering and terrorism financing, on Friday said it removed Turkey from its 'grey list' of jurisdictions under special scrutiny.

