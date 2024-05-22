Turbulent Singapore Airlines flight: 20 people in intensive care, says Thai hospital

Currently, Nanning's emergency response teams have deployed a total of 625 personnel for flood prevention and control
Twenty people onboard a Singapore Airlines flight that hit severe turbulence on Tuesday and and made an emergency landing in Bangkok are currently under treatment in intensive care facilities, the hospitals said on Wednesday.
The people, from Australia, Britain, Hong Kong, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore and the Philippines, were in the intensive care units of the Samitivej Srinakarin and Samitivej Sukhumvit hospitals as of 1:00 pm (0600 GMT), according to a statement from the hospitals.
A 73-year-old British man died and the hospitals said 104 people were injured during the flight that had left London and was headed for Singapore.
Eighty five of the 104 injured required treatment at the two hospitals, according to the statement.
Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 hit "sudden extreme turbulence" over Myanmar 10 hours into its journey on Tuesday, abruptly rising and plunging several times.
The Boeing 777-300ER plane, carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew, made an emergency landing at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport on Tuesday afternoon.
