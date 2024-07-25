Trump says Musk never told him about any $45 million donation

At least 20 people were killed in Manila and surrounding provinces as the heavy rain triggered floods and landslides
Republican nominee and former president Donald Trump on Thursday said billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk never told him that he planned to give $45 million for his campaign, adding that he disagrees with any electric car mandate.
"I disagree with the electric cars for everybody," Trump told Fox News in an interview. "You want to have a choice, and that includes electric."
Musk, who has endorsed Trump, earlier this week said he did not pledge $45 million to Trump, following a WSJ report this month.
At least 20 people were killed in Manila and surrounding provinces as the heavy rain triggered floods and landslides
Trump claims Harris was 'the ultra liberal driving force behind every single Biden catastrophe'
Thomas Crooks searched 'how far away was Oswald from Kennedy?': FBI Director Chris Wray told lawmakers
The boat was carrying 300 passengers from Gambia
Customs officials at Chennai airport seized nearly 3.99kg of gold
Britain's largest airport experienced its busiest ever day on June 30 with 268,000 passengers taking to the skies on more than 1,300 flights
Scottish National Party takes Labour leader to task over his refusal to abolish the two-child benefit cap
The new minimum pay will be implemented by each prefecture from October