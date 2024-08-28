Trump says he and Harris have agreed to September 10 TV debate

A combination picture shows Republican presidential nominee and former US president Donald Trump gesturing during a rally with his vice-presidential running mate US Senator JD Vance in St Cloud, Minnesota, US, on July 27, 2024, and US Vice-President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaking as she holds a campaign rally with her newly chosen vice presidential running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on August 6, 2024. — Reuters file

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 12:37 PM Last updated: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 12:51 PM

Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had "reached an agreement" for a September 10 debate with Kamala Harris, two days after he threatened to pull out — although there was no confirmation from the US vice-president that a deal had been struck.

Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that the rivals had agreed that the ABC showdown would run under the same rules as CNN's June 27 debate, with no studio audience and each candidate's microphone muted when the other is speaking.

Calling ABC "by far the nastiest and most unfair newscaster in the business," Trump said the network had given him assurances that the debate in Philadelphia would be "fair and equitable".

But the Harris campaign — which had been pushing for a clash with mics switched on throughout — responded by accusing Trump of moving the goalposts and was coy about whether it was accepting the terms.

"Both candidates have publicly made clear their willingness to debate with unmuted mics for the duration of the debate to fully allow for substantive exchanges between the candidates — but it appears Donald Trump is letting his handlers overrule him. Sad!" the Harris campaign said in a statement.

Trump has previously balked at taking part in the debate, which comes on the heels of Harris's lightning rise as the Democratic White House nominee after President Joe Biden stepped aside following his dismal showing in the CNN debate.