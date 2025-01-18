Trump inauguration: Thousands gather in Washington to protest

Protesters rally during the "People’s March on Washington" in Washington, DC, on January 18, 2025, ahead of the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump. Photo: AFP

Several thousand people, mostly women, gathered in Washington on Saturday to protest President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, with some wearing the pink hats that marked the much-larger protest against his first inauguration in 2017.

In Franklin Park, one of three kickoff locations for the "People's March" that will wind through downtown, protesters gathered in light rain to rally for gender justice and bodily autonomy.

Other protesters gathered at two other parks also near the White House, with one group focused on democracy and immigration and another on local Washington issues, before heading toward the march's final gathering at the Lincoln Memorial.

Police cars, with sirens on, drove between the kickoff locations.

Protests against Trump's inauguration are much smaller than in 2017, in part because the US women's rights movement fractured after Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in November.

Vendors hawked buttons that said #MeToo and “Love trumps hate,” and sold People's March flags for $10. Demonstrators carried posters that read “Feminists v. Fascists” and “People over politics.”

“It’s really healing to be here with all of you today in solidarity and togetherness, in the face of what’s going to be some really horrible extremism,” Mini Timmaraju, the head of advocacy group Reproductive Freedom for All, told the crowd as events kicked off.