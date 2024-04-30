Top UN court to rule in Germany 'genocide' case over Gaza

Authorities urged people to wear face masks and glasses when doing outdoor activities
The United Nations' top court will on Tuesday rule on charges by Nicaragua that Germany is breaching the 1948 Genocide Convention by supplying arms to Israel for the Gaza war.
Nicaragua has hauled Germany before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to demand that judges impose emergency measures to stop Berlin from providing Israel with weapons and other assistance.
More than 34,000 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since war broke out in October following a cross-border attack by Hamas that left around 1,170 Israelis dead.
The ICJ in The Hague is scheduled to issue an order at 3pm (1300 GMT).
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Nicaragua targeted Germany rather than Israel's main ally, the United States, because Washington did not recognise the ICJ's jurisdiction in the case, Managua's lawyers have said.
They say Israel is in breach of the 1948 Genocide Convention.
Top lawyers from the two countries clashed earlier this month at the court, with Nicaragua saying Germany was "pathetic" to be both providing weapons to Israel and aid to Gazans.
Berlin retorted that Israel's security was at the "core" of its foreign policy and argued that Nicaragua had "grossly distorted" Germany's supply of military aid to Israel.
"Germany only supplies arms based on a meticulous scrutiny that far exceeds the demands of international law," said Tania von Uslar-Gleichen, a German representative to the ICJ.
Those supplies are "subject to a continuous evaluation of the situation on the ground", she added.
"The moment we look closely, Nicaragua's accusations fall apart," Christian Tams, another representative for Germany, told the court.
Nicaragua requested five emergency measures, including that Germany "immediately suspend its aid to Israel, in particular its military assistance including military equipment".
The war began with an unprecedented Hamas attack that resulted in the deaths of about 1,170 people in Israel, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.
Israel vowed to destroy Hamas, with a retaliatory offensive that has killed at least 34,488 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.
Cases relating to the Gaza war brought before the ICJ are closely followed.
In another procedure, South Africa has accused Israel -- which like the US is not a member of the court -- of perpetuating genocide in the Gaza Strip.
Israel "categorically" denies the South African accusations, which include responsibility for starvation.
In that case, the court called on Israel to do everything in its power to prevent genocide and recently ordered the country to "ensure urgent humanitarian assistance" in Gaza without delay.
Even though ICJ decisions are binding, the court has no mechanism to enforce them.
For example, it ordered Russia to cease its invasion of Ukraine, in vain.
ALSO READ:
Authorities urged people to wear face masks and glasses when doing outdoor activities
The three-strong flotilla had been due to sail on Friday from ports in Turkey with more than 5,000 tonnes of aid on board
Cross-border shelling has killed at least 70 civilians, including children, rescue workers and journalists
Northeastern University in Boston says the action was taken after some protesters resorted to virulent anti-Semitic slurs
Alongside regional leaders, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will attend the meetings
The Argentinian's beauty got many looking for the 'fountain of youth': She can't be that old, Netizens say
A plea moved in court stated that no one is permitted to wear the official state institution outfit
The ruins in the middle of Pantabangan Dam in Nueva Ecija province are a tourist draw, even as the region swelters in extreme heat