Thousands of Lebanese head home as Israel-Hezbollah truce takes hold

A woman looks for her belongings as she stands amidst the debris of a destroyed building in Tyre, Lebanon, after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect at 0200 GMT on Wednesday. — Reuters

Tens of thousands of Lebanese displaced by the war between Israel and Hezbollah began the journey back home as a ceasefire took hold on Wednesday, with many celebrating an end to the deadly fighting.

The truce brings to a halt a war that has killed thousands in Lebanon and resulted in mass displacement on both sides of the border.

The war escalated after nearly a year of cross-border fire initiated by Hezbollah in support of its Palestinian ally Hamas, whose attack on Israel in October last year sparked the devastating war in Gaza.

Israel shifted its focus from Gaza to Lebanon in September to secure its northern border from Hezbollah attacks, and dealt the movement a relentless string of staggering blows.

The Iran-backed group, which has yet to formally comment on the ceasefire, emerges from the war massively weakened but not crushed, and still mourning the killing in an Israeli air raid of its longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Traffic on the road from the Lebanese capital to the south of the country has been congested since the early hours, as thousands of people head back home.

AFP journalists saw cars and minibuses packed with people carrying mattresses, suitcases and blankets, with some honking and singing in celebration as Hezbollah supporters portrayed the truce as a victory.

"What we feel is indescribable," said one Lebanese driver on the road to the south. "The people have won!"

In Lebanon, more than 900,000 people fled their homes in recent weeks, according to the UN, as Israel pounded the country with a focus on areas where Hezbollah holds sway.

Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri called on the displaced to go back to their homes despite the devastation.

"I invite you to return to your homes... return to your land," said Berri, who led mediation efforts on behalf of his allies in Hezbollah.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati urged Israel to respect the terms of the truce, as he hailed the ceasefire as a "new page" for Lebanon.

Lebanon says at least 3,823 people have been killed in the country since exchanges of fire began in October 2023, most of them in recent weeks.

On the Israeli side, the hostilities with Hezbollah have killed at least 82 soldiers and 47 civilians, authorities say.

The final hours before the truce took hold at 4:00 am on Wednesday were among the most violent particularly for Beirut, with Israeli strikes hitting areas including the busy commercial district of Hamra.

Hezbollah too continued to claim attacks on Israel all the way up to the start of the truce.

When the ceasefire began, the Israeli army warned people in south Lebanon to avoid military positions and villages its forces had called to be evacuated.

Lebanon's army said it was "taking the necessary measures" to deploy forces south, and called on people not to return to frontline villages until Israel's withdrawal.

Hezbollah backer Iran welcomed the end of Israel's "aggression" in Lebanon, while Hamas said it was ready for a truce of its own in Gaza.

Iran's embassy in Lebanon issued a statement on X congratulating Hezbollah on its "glorious victory", recalling language used by Tehran's proxies in previous wars against Israel, despite devastating losses.

The truce in Lebanon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, will permit Israel to redirect its efforts back to Gaza, where it has been at war with Hamas since October of last year.

"When Hezbollah is out of the picture, Hamas is left alone in the fight. Our pressure on it will intensify," Netanyahu said, adding that Israel would also focus on "the Iranian threat".

Israel's "ultimate goal" is to bring home hostages held by Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza since its October 7 attack, Defence Minister Israel Katz said.

Iran is the main backer of both Hezbollah and Hamas, and has fired two barrages of missiles and drones at Israel since the outbreak of the war in Gaza, in response to attacks attributed to Israel.