Thailand jails for life son of Spanish actor over grisly murder

Gazette notification states no specific evidence of involvement of Jamaat-e-Islami party and its affiliates in terrorist activities
A Thai court on Thursday jailed for life the son of Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho for the high-profile murder and dismembering of a Columbian man last year on the popular tourist island of Koh Phangan.
A criminal court on the neighbouring island of Samui found Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, 30, guilty of the premeditated murder of Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, 44, whose body was cut up and concealed by the accused, a court statement said.
Daniel Sancho is the son of Rodolfo Sancho, who starred in El Ministerio del Tiempo (The Ministry of Time) and actress Silvia Bronchalo. He pleaded guilty to concealing the victim's body, but denied premeditated murder, the court said.
Throughout the trial, Sancho had maintained the August 2023 killing of Arteaga, a plastic surgeon, was an act of self-defense, according to Thai media reports. His lawyer declined to comment when contacted by Reuters on Thursday.
Sancho was a chef on holiday in Thailand at the time of the incident, local media said.
He dismembered the victim's body and placed parts of it in plastic bags that he distributed around the island.
The court initially sentenced him to death but reduced that to life imprisonment due to the account he gave of the events during cross examination. He was ordered to pay the victim's family 4.42 million baht ($130,230) in compensation.
Gazette notification states no specific evidence of involvement of Jamaat-e-Islami party and its affiliates in terrorist activities
Hundreds of dangerously dilapidated buildings facing demolition are crowded with families risking their lives rather than braving impossibly high rents
Mokrytskyi is one of Ukraine's soldier-influencers keeping up spirits in times of war and has 131,600 followers on TikTok
With more checkpoints closed more often, even those with a permit struggle to access specialist treatment in Jerusalem
The 87-year-old warns against 'restrictive laws' and the 'militarisation of borders' and calls for safe migration routes
It will be Harris's first interview since becoming the Democratic candidate after Biden ended his campaign for re-election on July 21 following a shaky debate performance
Physician assistant nurses will be allowed to perform some medical procedures normally conducted by doctors
There is no confirmation from the US vice-president that a deal had been struck