Thai PM finalises cabinet, expects to seek royal approval this week

The 28.3-metre 'Tunnel of Friendship', connecting the iconic mosque to the Our Lady of the Assumption cathedral, was built by the government in 2020 as a symbol of religious harmony
Thailand's new cabinet has been selected and should be submitted for royal endorsement within this week, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Monday.
Senior officials in her caretaker government previously said the new government should be in place by mid-September.
The new cabinet is expected to retain the current finance and foreign ministers but will likely see 11 new ministers and deputy ministers, according local media reports that cited unnamed sources.
Sorawong Thienthong, secretary-general of Paetongtarn's ruling Pheu Thai Party, told Reuters the new government should account for slightly more parliamentary seats than its predecessor. He declined to comment on the list of new cabinet members.
After Srettha Thavisin was removed from office as premier less than a month ago by a court order, the populist Pheu Thai quickly rallied support behind its inexperienced leader, Paetongtarn, 38, with parliament selecting her as prime minister days later.
She is Thailand's youngest premier and the second woman and fourth member of her billionaire family to hold the post. Paetongtarn is the daughter of the influential and divisive ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra, who is still seen as a major force behind the party.
The new government dropped the military-aligned Palang Pracharat party and has added its oldest foe, the Democrat Party, to the coalition.
The industry has flourished in recent years, with countless brands now accounting for an estimated half million bubble tea shops across China
The Emirati Integrated Field Hospital in Gaza has so far treated more than 47,000 patients and performed more than 17,000 surgeries
'Really smart people' are trying to find ways for a chatbot to admit when it doesn't know the right answer, says Vik Singh
War will be paused for about eight hours daily in specified areas
Biden and Harris vow to work to free remaining hostages
The WHO has confirmed that at least one baby has been paralysed by the type 2 polio virus, the first such case in the territory in 25 years
High heat disrupts the accumulation of starch inside rice grains, causing them to appear more opaque, mottled with white flecks and less desirable for human consumption