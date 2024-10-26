Ten Iranian border guards killed in attack in southeast, ministry says

Image used for illustrative purpose. A general view of Tehran, Iran. Photo: Reuters.

Ten Iranian border guards were killed in an attack in restive southeast Iran on Saturday, state media reported the interior ministry as saying.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran was struck by Israel. Israel said it struck military sites in Iran in retaliation for Tehran's attacks on Israel earlier this month, the latest attack in the escalating conflict between the heavily armed rivals.

Iranian media reported multiple explosions over several hours in the capital and at nearby military bases, starting shortly after 2am (2230 GMT on Friday).

The Middle East has been on edge awaiting Israel's retaliation for a ballistic-missile barrage carried out by Iran on October 1, in which around 200 missiles were fired at Israel and one person was killed in the West Bank.