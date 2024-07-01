Taliban to press international community on Afghanistan sanctions

A Taliban spokesman addresses a press conference in Kabul on June 29, 2024. Afghanistan's Taliban authorities met international envoys on June 30, in Qatar for talks presented by the United Nations — AFP

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 4:40 PM Last updated: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 4:41 PM

Taliban authorities said on Monday they would press the international community over economic sanctions as they attended a UN-hosted summit in Doha with special representatives to Afghanistan for the first time.

The two-day meeting began on Sunday and is the third such summit to be held in Qatar in a little over a year, but the first to include the Taliban authorities who seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, senior foreign ministry official Zakir Jalaly said the Taliban government delegation would use Monday's meetings to address "financial and banking sanctions" and the "challenges" these pose to Afghanistan's economy.

His statement followed an opening salvo late on Sunday by the head of the Taliban delegation, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, as he addressed more than 20 envoys and UN officials.

"Afghans are asking why they are being ganged up on, on the basis of unilateral and multilateral sanctions," Mujahid said as he questioned whether ongoing sanctions were "fair practice" after "wars and insecurity for almost half a century as a result of foreign invasions and interference".

The talks are being held to discuss increasing engagement with the impoverished country of more than 40 million and a more coordinated response, including economic issues and counter-narcotics efforts.

In the aftermath of the Taliban's return to power, the international community has wrestled with its approach to Afghanistan's new rulers.

The Taliban government in Kabul has not been officially recognised by any other government since it took power.

It has imposed a strict interpretation of Islam, with women subjected to laws characterised by the UN as "gender apartheid".