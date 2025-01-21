Syria's new leader says Trump to 'bring peace' to Mideast

Ahmed Al Sharaa's transitional government has been lobbying to have the sanctions that were imposed by Western countries on Assad's administration lifted. — AFP file

Syria's new leader Ahmed Al Sharaa congratulated US President Donald Trump on his Monday inauguration, saying the American would "bring peace to the Middle East".

"We are confident that he is the leader to bring peace to the Middle East and restore stability to the region," Al Sharaa's administration said in a statement.

"We look forward to improving the relations between our two countries based on dialogue and understanding."

Sharaa's Islamist group Hayat Tahrir A -Sham (HTS) led the rebel offensive that ousted Bashar Al Assad on December 8.

Syria's new leaders are seeking financial support to help rebuild the country after more than 13 years of devastating conflict.

Al Sharaa's transitional government has been lobbying to have the sanctions that were imposed by Western countries on Assad's administration lifted.