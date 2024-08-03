E-Paper

Sweden shuts Lebanon embassy amid fears of escalation

According to the foreign ministry, as many as 10,000 Swedish nationals may have travelled to Lebanon this summer

By AFP

Photo: Reuters
Published: Sat 3 Aug 2024, 12:39 PM

Sweden said Saturday it was shutting its embassy in Beirut amid fears the war in Gaza could escalate into a region-wide conflict, after urging thousands of its citizens to leave Lebanon.

The killing of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders this week, blamed on Israel, have heightened regional tensions amid the Gaza war.


"The foreign ministry has instructed its staff to leave Beirut and travel to Cyprus, and the foreign ministry is planning a temporary relocation of its embassy," Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom told Swedish Radio.

The decision had been taken "initially for the month of August but may be extended depending on the security situation."


"The ministry is monitoring developments closely," he said.

According to the foreign ministry, as many as 10,000 Swedish nationals may have travelled to Lebanon this summer, defying a travel warning in place for the country since October 2023.

"I urge Swedes in Lebanon to leave the country by whichever means possible, while they still can," he said.

