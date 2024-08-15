Sweden reports first case of mpox outside Africa

Researchers at a displaced persons camp, following Mpox cases in Nyiragongo territory near Goma, North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of the Congo July 16, 2024. Photo: Reuters file

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 8:08 PM Last updated: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 8:24 PM

Sweden said on Thursday it had confirmed a first case of mpox, a viral infection that spreads through close contact.

Earlier on Thursday, the World Health Organization declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years, following an outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo that has spread to other countries.