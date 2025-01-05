Sufi Traditions: The living spirit of India’s inclusive ethos

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents a 'Chadar'at the dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer Sharif.

India, a land of unparalleled cultural diversity, has always been a cradle of inclusivity, where myriad faiths, traditions, and philosophies have coexisted for centuries. Among the most profound contributors to this ethos are the Sufi traditions that continue to resonate deeply within the fabric of the nation. Sufism, with its message of love, harmony, and inclusiveness, not only transcends religious boundaries but also embodies the very spirit of India.

The Essence

Sufism, a mystical branch of Islam, emphasizes the purification of the soul, unity of humanity, and devotion to the Divine. The Sufi saints who arrived in India centuries ago became bridges between cultures, communities, and faiths. Their teachings, expressed through poetry, music, and lived examples, spoke to the universal longing for peace and love, making them accessible to people across religious and social strata.

Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, known as Gharib Nawaz (Benefactor of the Poor), exemplifies this tradition. His dargah in Ajmer remains a beacon of hope, visited by millions from all walks of life. His message, rooted in compassion and service, continues to inspire India’s inclusive spirit. The langar (community kitchen) at his dargah epitomizes this inclusivity, feeding people regardless of caste, creed, or status—a living testament to the belief in equality.

PM Modi’s Chadar Offering: A Symbol of Unity

In a remarkable gesture that underscores the enduring legacy of Sufi traditions in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi annually sends a ceremonial chadar (sacred cloth) to the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the occasion of Urs, the death anniversary of Khwaja Gharib Nawaz. This act is a profound statement of the government’s respect for the Sufi saint’s teachings and his role in uniting people across religious and social divides.

During his visit to the Ajmer Dargah, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju highlighted the importance of such traditions in preserving India’s rich heritage of inclusivity. Rijiju remarked, “The Ajmer Sharif Dargah is not just a shrine; it is a symbol of India’s pluralistic and inclusive ethos. The Prime Minister’s offering is a message of harmony and unity for the nation and the world.”

Sufi traditions have historically played a pivotal role in fostering social cohesion. The Sufi saints spoke in the languages of the people, using vernacular poetry and music to communicate their ideas. Saints like Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya in Delhi and Baba Farid in Punjab emphasized the futility of religious bigotry and promoted a message of universal brotherhood.

Their shrines, scattered across the length and breadth of India, became spaces where communal and spiritual harmony thrived. Even in times of social and political upheaval, these shrines acted as sanctuaries of peace and tolerance. The qawwalis and other Sufi musical traditions have become symbols of cultural synthesis, blending Persian, Arabic, Turkish, and Indian influences into one harmonious expression.

In a world increasingly polarized by divisions, the inclusive ethos of Sufism offers a reminder of what binds us together as human beings. Sufism does not seek to convert or conquer; it seeks to unite and heal. This aligns seamlessly with the ancient Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—the world is one family. In India, where debates around identity often dominate public discourse, Sufism stands as a counter-narrative—a call to return to the foundational principles of coexistence and mutual respect. The traditions of the Sufis remind us that spiritual fulfillment lies not in exclusion but in embracing diversity. Upholding the Legacy As modern India marches forward, it is imperative to nurture and celebrate these traditions that have defined its identity for centuries. The heritage of Sufi shrines and their messages of love must be preserved not only as relics of the past but as vital tools to address present and future challenges of intolerance and discord. Investing in the restoration of these shrines, supporting their cultural expressions, and promoting interfaith dialogues inspired by Sufi teachings can ensure that these traditions continue to thrive. Additionally, introducing Sufi literature, poetry, and music into educational curricula can help younger generations connect with these timeless values. The Sufi traditions of India are more than just a spiritual legacy—they are a roadmap to an inclusive and harmonious future. Acts like the Prime Minister’s chadar offering and Minister Rijiju’s words affirm the deep respect India holds for its Sufi heritage. In celebrating Sufism, we celebrate the best of India’s pluralistic ethos. As the poet Rumi, one of the most revered Sufi figures, said: “Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a field. I’ll meet you there.” That field is the essence of Sufism—and it is the soul of India. Let us ensure it remains alive and vibrant, for it is a gift not just for the nation but for the world.

The writer is the Gaddi Nashin at the Dargah Ajmer Sharif and is also the chairman of the Chishty Foundation.