Stuck in space? NASA says Starliner astronauts could return on SpaceX in Feb 2025

Photo: Reuters File

Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 10:24 PM Last updated: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 10:25 PM

NASA said on Wednesday that astronauts delivered to the International Space Station by Boeing's Starliner could return on SpaceX's Crew Dragon in February 2025 if Starliner is still deemed unsafe to return to Earth.

Starliner spacecraft launched in June carrying two astronauts to the ISS in a high-stakes test mission required before NASA can certify the spacecraft for routine astronaut flights.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

But the mission, initially expected to last about eight days, has been drawn out far longer by an array of problems with the craft's propulsion system that Boeing and NASA have been scrambling to fix.