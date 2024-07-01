E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Strong turbulence forces Air Europa flight to make emergency landing in Brazil

Several people were injured in the flight that was on its way from from Madrid to Uruguay

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Photo: Reuters file
Photo: Reuters file

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 8:06 PM

Last updated: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 8:51 PM

An Air Europa Boeing plane made an emergency landing in Brazil on Monday after several people were injured by "strong turbulence" on a flight from Madrid to Montevideo, the airline said.

The 787-9 Dreamliner was diverted to the airport of Natal in northeastern Brazil on its way to the Uruguayan capital, the Spanish company said on X, adding that passengers who suffered injuries "are receiving attention."


Uruguay's foreign ministry said in a statement that passengers in need of medical attention were taken to the Monsenhor Walfredo Gurgel hospital in Natal. Several have already been discharged.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


A Uruguayan diplomatic source told AFP "between 25 and 30" people were injured, but the number was not final.

Most suffered "mild trauma" and "at first sight, no one's life is at risk," said the source.

Air Europa said a plane will leave from Madrid later Monday to pick up the passengers in Natal and continue the journey to Uruguay.

In May, a 73-year-old British man died and several other passengers and crew suffered skull, brain and spine injuries when a Singapore Airlines Boeing 777 hit severe turbulence on a flight from London and was forced to make an emergency landing in Bangkok.

Monday's incident was the latest drama involving a Boeing plane, after a fuselage panel blew out of an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX in January as well as two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019.

ALSO READ:



More news from World