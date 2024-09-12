Starmer says UK's national health service needs 'major surgery'

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Health Secretary Wes Streeting during a visit to the University College London Hospital on Wednesday where they saw how Proton Beam Therapy is used and met the staff who operate it.— Reuters

Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned on Thursday that Britain's state-run National Health Service must "reform or die", after an independent report said the venerated institution was in a "critical condition".

Starmer, whose Labour party was elected by a landslide in July, promised "the biggest reimagining" of the NHS since it was founded 76 years ago.

His speech in central London followed the publication of a 142-page investigation which found that the health of Britons had deteriorated over the past 15 years.

The report's author, Ara Darzi, an unaffiliated Lord in parliament's upper chamber, said the NHS had fallen into "disrepair" due to a lack of investment compared to peer countries, top-down reorganisation and the coronavirus pandemic.

"What we need is the courage to deliver long-term reform — major surgery not sticking plaster solutions," Starmer said, adding that the service would take a decade to rebuild.

"The NHS is at a fork in the road, and we have a choice about how it should meet those demands.

"Raise taxes on working people to meet the ever-higher costs of ageing population — or reform to secure its future.

"Working people can't afford to pay more, so it's reform or die," Starmer said.

Starmer outlined the three areas of reform for a 10-year plan to "turn around the NHS", whose universal model is a source of British pride, despite its shortcomings in meeting demand.

He said the NHS would fully switch from analogue to digital, move more care from hospitals to communities, and be "bolder" in switching the focus from sickness to prevention.

Starmer insisted the reforms would not mean "abandoning the founding ideal" of the NHS, which is free treatment at the point of need, and added that he would not spend more money "without reform".

Labour dumped the Conservatives out of power on July 4 in part on a pledge to "fix" the NHS, accusing the Tories of having "broken" it during their 14 years in power.

"The 2010s were a lost decade for our NHS, a lost decade in which the Conservatives left the NHS unable to be there for patients today, and totally unprepared for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow," he added.

Darzi's report notes that the NHS is seeing a surge in patients suffering multiple long-term illnesses such as diabetes and high blood pressure.