Starbucks loses $11 billion in value amid boycotts

Diplomats, scientists, activists and others meeting at the United Nations climate conference in Dubai for nearly two weeks are trying to find ways to limit warming
Amid calls for boycott and protests, Seattle-based Starbucks Corporation has lost approximately 11 billion dollars in value.
Since the November 16 Red Cup Day promotion, Starbucks has experienced a significant setback in its shares, plummeting by 8.96 per cent within a 19-day period, according to a report by PTI.
This decline has led to a staggering loss of nearly $11 billion in market value. Analysts point to sluggish sales and a muted response to the holiday season's offerings as key contributors to this downturn.
The stocks declined for 12 sessions straight, and currently is around $95.80 per share, down from its yearly high of $115.
The company has denied wrongdoing in the scenarios but faces the challenge of maintaining its brand reputation amid divisive global issues.
A recent wave of boycotts against Starbucks is part of a larger movement targeting global brands over their alleged support for Israel. Responding to the financial impact of this boycott, Starbucks in Egypt took measures to cut expenses, including laying off workers in late November.
The repercussions of the boycott have led to significant challenges for Starbucks in Egypt, prompting the necessity for expense reductions as a strategic response to the economic strain caused by the ongoing global boycott.
ALSO READ:
Diplomats, scientists, activists and others meeting at the United Nations climate conference in Dubai for nearly two weeks are trying to find ways to limit warming
The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is an e-reader that brings together the convenience of modern technology with nostalgia for the printed word
Its integration into various aspects of life, including critical areas like healthcare, finance, and law, poses unique challenges
South Africa has strongly condemned Israel's response to the unprecedented October 7 attacks that unleashed a war in which thousands have died
The one thing all successful cities of the future will have in common is they will be climate resilient spaces, capable of mitigating and adapting to climate change
The temblor was recorded near the Kilauea volcano; aftershocks are expected, say officials
Interior minister announces that the minimum salary for a skilled foreign worker to get a visa will be 38,000 pounds
Transforming food systems is a powerful way to reduce global dependency on fossil fuels