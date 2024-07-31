Spanish PM defends lawsuit against judge probing graft

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez attends a press conference at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday. — Reuters

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 5:02 PM

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday he launched a lawsuit against a judge who called him to testify in a probe into alleged influence-peddling by his wife, was needed to defend the "dignity" of his office.

The socialist premier used his legal right not to testify against his wife Begona Gomez when questioned by Judge Juan Carlos Peinado on Tuesday.

Shortly after the hearing, Spain's state legal services filed a lawsuit in Sanchez's name claiming abuse of office by the judge. It said the premier's request to testify in writing, as allowed under Spanish law for top government officials, had been unjustifiably rejected.

"The dignity of the institution of the office of the prime minister is being defended," Sanchez told a news conference when asked why the lawsuit was filed.

The "rights" of the office "have been violated, nothing more and nothing less, by the judge," he added.

Gomez is being investigated for alleged influence-peddling and corruption following a complaint filed by anti-graft NGO Manos Limpias -- Spanish for "Clean Hands" -- which has links to the far right.