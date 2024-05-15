Slovak PM Robert Fico shot and injured

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured the bright flash of the X-ray flare — it was the strongest since 2005, rated on the scale for these flares as X8.7
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was injured in a shooting after a government meeting, news agency TASR reported on Wednesday.
TASR cited parliament's vice-chairman Lubos Blaha as saying Fico was shot and injured.
A Reuters witness said he heard several shots and that he saw a man being detained by police.
The Reuters witness said he saw security officials pushing someone into a car and driving off.
The Slovak President has condemned the 'brutal' attack and wished Fico recovery.
NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured the bright flash of the X-ray flare — it was the strongest since 2005, rated on the scale for these flares as X8.7
The move comes amid a temporary halt in the shipment of 2,000-pound bombs and 500-pound bombs by the US to Israel
Waibhav Anil Kale, who worked for the UN, died while travelling in a vehicle to a hospital in the Khan Younis area from Rafah
The proportion reached its highest levels during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021
Since Friday, the most powerful solar storm to strike our planet in more than two decades has lit up night skies
CCTV footage played during the trial showed Kuandyk Bishimbayev punching and kicking his wife, who was later found dead
The new government - the small emirate's 46th - is headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed al-Abdullah al-Sabah
Ukrainian army chief says although the situation is 'complicated', his forces are managing to hold back