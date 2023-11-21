UAE

Saudi Crown Prince demands serious peace process for Palestinian state

There is no way to achieve security and stability in Palestine except through the implementation of international decisions related to the two-state solution, Mohammed bin Salman said

By Reuters

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. — File photo
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. — File photo

Published: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 7:58 PM

Saudi Arabia demands the start of a serious and comprehensive peace process to establish a Palestinian state along the borders of 1967, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told a virtual summit of the Brics group on Tuesday.

"The Kingdom's position is constant and firm; there is no way to achieve security and stability in Palestine except through the implementation of international decisions related to the two-state solution," Prince Mohammed said.

Riyadh was invited to the join the Brics bloc earlier this year.

