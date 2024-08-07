E-Paper

Saudi Arabia says Hamas leader's killing was 'blatant violation' of Iran's sovereignty

The comment was the first by the Kingdom since Ismail Haniyeh's death in Iran

By Reuters

Photo: AFP File
Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 10:35 PM

Last updated: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 10:36 PM

Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran was a "blatant violation" of Iran's sovereignty.

The comment by the Saudi deputy foreign minister during a meeting of members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was the first by the kingdom, the region's major power alongside Iran, since the killing of the Hamas leader in the Iranian capital on July 31.

The minister, Waleed Al-Khuraiji, added that Saudi Arabia rejects "any violation of the sovereignty of states or interference in the internal affairs of any country".


