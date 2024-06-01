Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli attempts to undermine UNRWA efforts

Displaced Palestinians, who fled their house due to Israeli strikes, shelter at a tent camp. Photo: Reuters File

Published: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 11:44 PM

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation of the attempts of Israeli occupation authorities.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Kingdom condemned the attempt to undermine the efforts of United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), by classifying it as terrorist, and aiming to lift the immunity of its employees who carry out their duty to alleviate the severity of humanitarian catastrophe facing the Palestinian people.

According to a ministry statement carried Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Kingdom stressed that Israel, as an occupying power, must abide by the international law and stop obstructing the work of international organisations.