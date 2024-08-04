Saudi Arabia calls on citizens to leave Lebanon 'immediately'

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 4:39 PM Last updated: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 4:40 PM

Saudi Arabia called on its citizens to leave Lebanese territory immediately' in a statement by the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Republic of Lebanon.

The embassy asked citizens to leave in "compliance with the decision to ban travel to Lebanon." The embassy added that it "is closely following the developments of events" in southern Lebanon.