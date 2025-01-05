Sarkozy: Divisive French ex-president beset by legal woes

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy reacts as he signs copies of his last book during a signing session in Arcachon, southwestern France, on August 25, 2023. — AFP file

Nicolas Sarkozy, who ruled France as a tough-talking right-wing president from 2007 to 2012, is seen by supporters as a dynamic saviour of his country but by detractors as a vulgar populist mired in corruption.

The pugnacious politician on Monday goes on trial on charges he used illegal campaign financing from Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi to fund his victorious 2007 presidential election campaign, accusations he vehemently denies.

The trial is just the latest legal headache for Sarkozy who in December was definitively condemned by France on influence-peddling charges after his final appeal was rejected by the Court of Cassation.

He was sentenced to one year in prison, the first time a former French head of state has been given such a sanction, although he is due to serve the time wearing an electronic bracelet outside of jail.

Defiant as ever, Sarkozy said he was "not ready to accept the profound injustice that is being done to me" and added he would use to the sole remaining legal path — the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg — to prove his innocence.

Last year, a Paris appeals court confirmed a conviction against Sarkozy in another illegal campaign financing case, ruling said he should serve six months prison, with another six months suspended. That verdict can still go to a higher appeals court.

The series of legal woes have left the formerly omnipresent "hyper-president", who now regularly seeks to bend the ear of incumbent Emmanuel Macron, more than ever a behind-the-scenes political player far from the limelight where he once basked.

Sources have told AFP that Sarkozy held talks at the Elysee Palace late last year in a bid to persuade Macron not to appoint veteran centrist Francois Bayrou as prime minister. Sarkozy is widely known to despise Bayrou.

After a long hesitation, Macron went ahead and named Bayrou.

During his own five-year term, Sarkozy, now 69, took a hard line on immigration, security and national identity.

After winning the presidency at age 52, he was initially seen as injecting a much-needed dose of dynamism, making a splash on the international scene and wooing the corporate world.

But Sarkozy's presidency was overshadowed by the 2008 financial crisis, and he left office with the lowest popularity ratings of any postwar French leader up to then.

Sarkozy failed to win a second mandate in 2012 in a run-off against Socialist Francois Hollande, a bruising defeat over which he remains embittered more than a decade on.

The 2012 defeat made Sarkozy the first president since Valery Giscard d'Estaing (1974-1981) to be denied a second term, prompting him to famously promise: "You won't hear about me anymore."

But that prediction turned out to be anything but true, with ongoing legal problems and his marriage to former supermodel Carla Bruni keeping Sarkozy in the spotlight.

Few were surprised when he returned to frontline politics, in 2014 winning the leadership of the conservative UMP party, since renamed The Republicans. But he failed to win the party's nomination for another crack at the presidency in 2017.