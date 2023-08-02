Russian influencer, whose death sparks concerns over rigid diets, said she didn't drink water for years

Zhanna Samsonova, 39, hadd been in bed “for almost a month” and would struggle to walk and climb stairs, according to media reports

Zhanna Samsonova, a Russian food influencer who followed a raw and vegan diet and died last month, had said on Instagram that she did not drink water for over six years, even as her friends recounted how her body had became weak and haggard over the years.

In the social media update, which was shared on April 14, 2022, Samsonova said, “Yes, I don't drink water for the last 6 years. As for not drinking water, it is a common experience among raw fruitarians. I’m not thirsty for water. I don’t want to drink water! I get my water from fruits and coconuts and I'm OK with it.”

The influencer added, “With drinking plain water the human body only utilises 10% of that because of poor water structure. The superior structure of water in raw fruits is extremely hydrating, some 90% is utilised by the human body.”

Russian TV channel RTVi reported that Samsonova, 39, was undergoing treatment at a local clinic in Malaysia before she died.

According to Samsonova’s friends, the influencer was suffering from anorexia and had become extremely weak and thin due to her diet, reported the Daily Mail. Samsonova also faced difficulty getting up from her bed and would take “several minutes” just to climb one step on a staircase, the report added.

Samsonova was known for following and promoting a rigid diet regime that consisted completely raw and vegan food items. The influencer had been surviving on just fruits, sunflower seeds, and juices for the past four years.

Olga Chernyaeva, a friend of Samsonova, told the Russian newspaper Novye Izvestia that she “watched her journey to death for seven years”.

She added, “About five months ago, I met Zhanna in Sri Lanka and she had a haggard look. Her legs were swollen... It was amazing that she was still moving - I think she did it through pain.”

Chernyaeva added that she even pointed out how Samsonova’s body had changed over the past few years but said: “Zhanna's character was not simple, it was impossible to convince her on certain issues.”

According to The Sun, Samsonova had been in bed “for almost a month” and would struggle to walk and climb stairs.

Another friend of Samsonova told Russian news outlet 116.RU about her condition. “It was scary to look at her, to be honest, her hands were like those of my 12-year-old sister, thin,” the friend said.

According to the 116.RU report, Samsonova had been travelling to different countries in Asia for the past 17 years. She had visited Cambodia, Mexico, Sri Lanka, India and Thailand, and wrote about spiritual growth. She also worked at a raw food cafe in Thailand last year and offered online paid courses about raw diet.

Samsonova’s mother told Vechernyaya Kazan (a Russian newspaper) that her daughter died due to a “cholera-like infection”. However, the official cause of her death has not been established yet.

