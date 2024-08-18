Russia launches third ballistic missile attack on Kyiv this month, Ukraine says

On Thursday, the WHO declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years
Russia launched on Sunday its third ballistic missile on Kyiv in August, with preliminary data showing that all the air weapons were destroyed on their approach to the city, the military administration of the Ukrainian capital said.
"This is already the third ballistic strike on the capital in August, with exact intervals of six days between each attack," Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.
"According to preliminary information, the Russians again, for the third time in a row, most likely used North Korean ballistic missiles."
Popko added that Ukraine's air defence units also destroyed a number of drones launched by Russia.
The scope of the attack was not immediately clear. Popko said there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
Reuters could not independently verify the type of missiles launched. A Reuters witness heard blasts that sounded like air defence systems early on Sunday.
About two hours after the initial attack, Kyiv, its surrounding region and most of central and northeast Ukraine were under fresh raid alerts, with threats of more missiles heading towards the city, Ukraine's air force said.
On Thursday, the WHO declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years
The most affected provinces are South Kivu, North Kivu, Tshopo, Equateur, North Ubangi, Tshuapa, Mongala and Sankuru, according to Health Minister Kamba
Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion, says National Hurricane Centre
Colonel General Syrskyi tells President Zelensky that Kyiv's forces had advanced 35km into Russia's Kursk region since launching an incursion last week
A 76-year old man told investigators a wooden electricity pillar outside his home, which had a loose cable fastened to it with a hanger, could have triggered the blaze
Experts warn that, with 2024 expected to be the hottest year in recorded history, elderly people like Chun Loi living in small, poorly ventilated units face greater risks
The former prime minister has been named in two murder cases already, along with senior members of her cabinet
The interim government replacing Hasina has invited UN investigators to probe the violent 'atrocities' that accompanied her ouster, which saw hundreds killed by security forces