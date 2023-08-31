Remains of British climber who went missing in Swiss Alps found after 52 years

When we choose to look away for good, we are as complicit as those at the helm of this atrocity
The remains of a climber discovered in the Swiss Alps last year have been identified as a British mountaineer who went missing 52 years ago, local police said on Thursday.
It is the latest in a series of discoveries of remains of long-missing climbers revealed as the Alp's glaciers melt and recede because of global warming.
The climber was reported missing in July 1971 but search teams at the time turned up nothing, said police in the canton of Valais, southwest Switzerland.
Then on August 22, 2022, two climbers found human remains on the Chessjengletscher glacier near Saas-Fee, an Alpine village in the Saas Valley.
It took a year to identify the person, as experts worked their way through the case files of missing climbers.
Finally, with the help of Interpol Manchester and the police in Scotland, a relative was found and a DNA sample allowed them to identify the British mountaineer, police said in a statement.
The climber was formally identified on August 30.
Increasing numbers of human remains, some of them of climbers missing for decades, have been discovered in recent years as glaciers in the Alps melt because of global warming.
In late July, the remains of a German climber who went missing in 1986 were discovered on another Swiss glacier.
When we choose to look away for good, we are as complicit as those at the helm of this atrocity
The suspect first attacked a tourist couple with a knife and attacked two others with a hammer
The court rejects the former president's claim that he is immune to the lawsuits
Spanish ambassador summoned after Sanchez said he doubted Israel respected the international humanitarian law
As the global race to achieve net-zero emissions intensifies, firms looking to form new alliances and partnerships must be able to outline their ESG strategy and, crucially, explain how they plan to execute it
The Fed and the ECB have made clear that they intend to roll back quantitative easing by gradually reducing their bond holdings
The high death toll among young people partly reflects the fact that nearly half of Gaza’s population is under the age of 18
If no candidate wins a two-thirds majority in the first round, the secret voting then goes to a run-off between the two top bids