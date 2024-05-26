E-Paper

Recognition of Palestinian state by three European countries may encourage more, says Palestinian PM

Mustafa said recognition now was vital to keep the peace process alive

By Reuters

Photo: Reuters File
Photo: Reuters File

Published: Sun 26 May 2024, 7:37 PM

The prime minister of the Palestinian Authority expressed hope on Sunday that Spain, Ireland and Norway's recognition of a Palestinian state would encourage other European countries to do the same.

Mohammad Mustafa, in Brussels to attend a meeting with international donors, said he was grateful that the three had effectively joined 143 other countries that backed a Palestinian bid to become a full United Nations member in a resolution earlier in May.


"We obviously want to have every country in Europe do the same," he told a news conference in Brussels with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


"So this is again hopefully a source of encouragement for these countries to take the necessary courageous step."

The Middle East conflict has exposed diverging views in the European Union. Some EU diplomats have said it is not the right time to recognise Palestinian statehood.

Mustafa said recognition now was vital to keep the peace process alive.

Spain's Albares said other European countries were thinking about it, including Slovenia that had started the process.

Spain, Ireland and Norway said they will formally recognise a Palestinian state to help secure a halt to Israel's Gaza offensive after the Hamas attack on Oct. 7 and revive peace talks.

Israel has called plans for recognition of a Palestinian state a "prize for terrorism".

Mustafa said he would spell out to international partners three priorities for his authority - supporting the people of Gaza, which includes restoring basic services, building the institutions of a state and stabilising the financial situation.

More news from World