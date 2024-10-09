Ratan Tata passes away: Indian PM Modi leads tributes after country 'loses giant'

Ratan Tata. Photo: Reuters file

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, calling him a visionary business leader and a compassionate soul.

"Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses.

"At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better." PM Modi said in a post on X.

"One of the most unique aspects of Shri Ratan Tata Ji was his passion towards dreaming big and giving back. He was at the forefront of championing causes like education, healthcare, sanitation, animal welfare to name a few," Modi further said.

Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of one of India's biggest conglomerates, Tata Sons, died at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital where he was admitted in the intensive care unit. He was 86.

Tributes from political leaders as well as industrialists poured in following his death.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also offered his condolences. "Ratan Tata was a man with a vision. He has left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy. My condolences to his family and the Tata community," Gandhi tweeted.

In a condolence message, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said "India has lost a giant, a visionary who redefined modern India's path".

Ratan Tata wasn’t just a business leader - he embodied the spirit of India with integrity, compassion and an unwavering commitment to the greater good. Legends like him never fade away. Om Shanti," Adani tweeted.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group said: "With him gone, all we can do is to commit to emulating his example. Because he was a businessman for whom financial wealth and success was most useful when it was put to the service of the global community."

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Tata was a "Titan of Indian industry".