Telegram founder Durov's police questioning ends; case before French judge now

Pavel Durov, CEO and co-founder of Telegram. Photo: AFP file

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 6:00 PM Last updated: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 6:15 PM

Telegram boss Pavel Durov has been transferred to an investigative judge after his four-day French police interrogation ended, a judicial source said on Wednesday.

The investigative judge will now rule on whether to place the Russian-born billionaire under formal investigation following his arrest as part of a probe into organised crime on the messaging app. The decision is expected later on Wednesday.

Being placed under formal investigation in France does not imply guilt or necessarily lead to trial, but indicates that judges consider there is enough to the case to proceed with the probe. Investigations can last years before being sent to trial or shelved.