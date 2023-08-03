Prince Harry, wife Meghan make video appearance amid rumours of rift

The video comes as people close to the couple say they are "fine" despite being tired of rumours, according to the Western media

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (AFP file)

by Trends Desk Published: Thu 3 Aug 2023, 3:27 PM

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have made their first public appearance in weeks amid rumours of rift, smiling and congratulating the young winners of their new technology grant.

In a video posted on the official website of Harry and Meghan’s non-profit organisation, the two are sitting together at their home in Montecito, California. Meghan wore a beige turtleneck dress with gold earrings, while Harry was seen in a classic white shirt and chinos. The couple made surprise calls to the people who have received grants from their organisation, The Archewell Foundation.

The video came as sources close to the couple insisted they were "fine" despite being "fed up" of the rumour mill and remained determined to make a success of their life in America, according to Mail Online. But sources close to the couple said they were becoming increasingly tired with the ongoing speculation swirling around them, the report added.

Recently, Radar.online reported that Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who married in a lavish 2018 Windsor ceremony, were “taking time apart” to rebuild their relationship that had been “under stress”. And a viral tweet by commentator Ada Lluch claimed Meghan “even filed divorce papers demanding $80 million” along with the total custody of her children with Prince Harry — Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.

Harry and Meghan have been keeping a low profile amid their separation rumours. “They go on hikes with the dogs, work out together and [hang out] in the garden with the kids,” the US Weekly magazine reported.

Since appearing in Oprah Winfrey's bombshell 2021 interview where she said she felt unwelcome by some members of the royal family, Meghan has taken a "much softer approach about Harry’s family," a California source told People magazine.

"The situation with his father and brother is still very difficult for him,” the People report quoted the source as saying. "Meghan is always supportive of it though. She used to be negative about it. It seems she has kind of moved on now."

ALSO READ: