Pope, ramping up criticism of Israel, calls situation in Gaza 'shameful'

Wounded Palestinians evacuated from Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, after Israeli forces raided the medical facility, arrive at Al Ahli Al Arabi Hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, on December 28, 2024. — Reuters file

Pope Francis on Thursday stepped up his recent criticisms of Israel's military campaign in Gaza, calling the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave "very serious and shameful".

In a yearly address to diplomats delivered on his behalf by an aide, Francis appeared to reference deaths caused by winter cold in Gaza, where there is almost no electricity.

"We cannot in any way accept the bombing of civilians," the text said. "We cannot accept that children are freezing to death because hospitals have been destroyed or a country's energy network has been hit."

The pope was present for the address but asked an aide to read it for him as he is recovering from a cold.