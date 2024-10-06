Pope Francis to appoint 21 new cardinals on December 8

The Ukrainian air force said it shot down 78 out of 105 Russian drones during the assault, with 23 more likely impacted by active electronic jamming
Pope Francis on Sunday announced he will appoint 21 new cardinals of the global Catholic Church, in an unexpected push to influence the powerful group of churchmen that will one day choose his successor.
The ceremony to install the new appointees, known as a consistory, will be held on December 8, the 87-year-old pope announced during his weekly noon-time prayer with pilgrims and tourists in St Peter's Square.
It will be the tenth consistory called by the pope since his election 11 years ago as the first pontiff from Latin America.
Although popes may choose to appoint cardinals at any time, Francis's decision to make new appointments now comes as something of a surprise.
As of the pope's announcement there were 122 cardinals under 80 and able to vote in a future conclave. Church law technically limits the number of such cardinals to 120, but recent popes have frequently gone above that number.
Two of the cardinals currently able to vote in a conclave will age out by the end of the year. A further 13 will cross the threshold through the end of 2025.
All cardinals, regardless of their age, are allowed to take part in pre-conclave meetings, known as General Congregations, giving them a say in the type of person they think the younger cardinals should choose.
Cardinals rank second only to the pope in the Church hierarchy and serve as his closest advisers. Due to their historical power and influence, they are still called the princes of the Church, although Francis has told them not to live like royalty and to be close to the poor.
