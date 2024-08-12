E-Paper

Poland signs deal for 48 Patriot system launchers

Russia's attack on Ukraine has made defence a top priority for members of Nato's eastern flank

By Reuters

Serviceman patrols in front of the Patriot air defence system during Polish military training on the missile systems at the airport in Warsaw, Poland, on February 7, 2023. — Reuters file
Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 3:50 PM

Last updated: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 3:51 PM

Poland signed on Monday a contract with Raytheon Polska and PGZ Huta Stalowa Wola for the production of 48 M903 launchers forming part of Patriot air defence systems worth $1.23 billion, the defence minister said.

"These launchers... will be produced in Poland," Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said during a visit to Sochaczew in central Poland.


Russia's attack on Ukraine in 2022 has made defence a top priority for members of Nato's eastern flank, and Poland has ramped up spending to around four per cent of its GDP this year as it looks to boost its armed forces.


