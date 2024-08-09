Plane crashes in Brazil with 62 people on board: Reports

The latest approval was based on a late-stage trial where Fabhalta showed a 43.8 per cent reduction in proteinuria when compared to placebo
A plane with 62 people on board crashed in Vinhedo, Brazil, on Friday, local TV station GloboNews reported.
The ATR-72 plane operated by airline Voepass Linhas Areas was en route from Cascavel, in the state of Parana, to Guarulhos, in Sao Paulo, website G1 said, citing Voepass.
Sao Paulo's state fire brigade confirmed on social media that a plane crashed in Vinhedo, and that it has sent seven crews to the region of the accident.
Video shared on social media showed what appeared to be the plane plunging down into a cluster of trees, followed by a large plume of black smoke.
The Ukrainian president makes no direct reference to the situation in a Russian region where Moscow says Kyiv has launched a cross-border assault
The carrier, owned by IAG, says it will continue flying daily to Shanghai and Hong Kong
The youth-led nationwide protests began peacefully in June before turning violent, and more than 50 people have been killed
Amnesty International says security forces killed at least 21 demonstrators in a crackdown on a week of protests over government policies and soaring living costs
Major UK broker Howden says it received three times as many UK home flood claims since September 2023 than in the previous year
Lymphir is expected to launch within the next five months and is approved for certain adult patients with relapsed cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, a group of rare blood cancers that affects the skin
Copernicus attributes the high temperatures largely to greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel-based industries