E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Plane crashes in Brazil with 62 people on board: Reports

Sao Paulo's state fire brigade confirmed on social media that a plane crashed in Vinhedo

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Representational image. Photo: AFP
Representational image. Photo: AFP

Published: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 9:52 PM

Last updated: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 9:53 PM

A plane with 62 people on board crashed in Vinhedo, Brazil, on Friday, local TV station GloboNews reported.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The ATR-72 plane operated by airline Voepass Linhas Areas was en route from Cascavel, in the state of Parana, to Guarulhos, in Sao Paulo, website G1 said, citing Voepass.

Sao Paulo's state fire brigade confirmed on social media that a plane crashed in Vinhedo, and that it has sent seven crews to the region of the accident.


Video shared on social media showed what appeared to be the plane plunging down into a cluster of trees, followed by a large plume of black smoke.

ALSO READ:


More news from World